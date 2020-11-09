Meet the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office New K-9

CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is announcing their newest member to the force.

Meet K-9 “Arner” is a Belgian Malinois.

He gets his name from the late Sgt. Scott Arner who passed away in the line of duty January 4, 2002. Sgt. Arner was a 13-year veteran and K-9 Officer with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, according the release.

The public is being invited to meet Arner at the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, November 11th, starting at 10:30 A.M.

Arner was purchased with proceeds donated by the Arvest Foundation along with a new thermal imaging camera.