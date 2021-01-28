MONETT, Mo. — Meet the adorable first baby born at the new Cox Monett Hospital!

The first baby born inside the Labor and Delivery Unit at the new Cox Monett Hospital arrived on Jan. 25 at 9:03 a.m.

Little Joseph Hang weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces and was 20.5 inches long.

Parents are Chor Hang (dad) and Yer Xiong (mom) of Fairview, Mo.

“Overall, it’s been a great experience,” said Yer. “Delivering the first baby in the new hospital is a moment we will cherish forever.”

Dr. Elizabeth Lucore has been busy these last few days. She had the honor of delivering baby Joseph, but before that, she also delivered the last baby born at Cox Monett’s former location at 801 N. Lincoln Ave.

All babies born at the new hospital in 2021 will receive a commemorative, “I’m new, too!” onesie with a cute, cuddly bear on the front.