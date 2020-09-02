Medicine is Family Tradition for New Freeman OB/GYN

Dr. Megan Carlson Returns to Where She Started as a Medical Student

Joplin, MO – Born and raised in Pittsburg, Kansas, Dr. Megan Carlson is coming home to join Freeman Health System as an obstetrician and gynecologist. “It’s my dream job!” she says.

Her father is an internal medicine physician in Pittsburg, and her mother is a nurse practitioner in endocrinology in Kansas City.

“I grew up in hospitals,” says Dr. Carlson. “I wasn’t pressured to go into medicine, but my dad was a positive influence. He would take me to the hospital and read an echocardiogram. If you were good, you got ice cream. He even took part in my hooding ceremony at my graduation from medical school.”

Dr. Carlson isn’t just coming home geographically; she’s also coming home to Freeman Health System, where she trained as a medical student.

“As a student, I worked with Dr. Rob McNab and internal medicine,” Dr. Carlson says. “I found all the internal support I needed to be completely prepared for my residency at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo, Ohio. I had such a great experience that I am looking forward to someday working with medical students from KCU Joplin.”

A graduate of Pittsburg State University, Dr. Carlson attended medical school through Kansas City University Medical School. She knew she wanted a surgical specialty and discovered her calling while shadowing an OB/GYN her second year.

“I was there with a first-time mother, and I loved the process of bringing life into the world and knowing I was part of it!”

She also worked with Drs. Angela Langer and Craig Chandler doing rotations at Freeman.

“They were mentors and are now colleagues,” she says. “There was nothing better I could have asked for than to work with the people who started my training.”

Dr. Carlson is a member of the American College of Osteopathic Obstetricians and Gynecologists and is certified in Rosser Top Gun Advanced Laparoscopic Training, Neonatal Resuscitation Program and Electronic Fetal Monitoring. She welcomes patients at Freeman Women’s Healthcare Associates in Suite 401 of the Wes & Jan Houser Women’s Pavilion.

Dr. Carlson joins her fiancée, Dr. Jessica Windschitl who became part of Freeman Ozark Obstetrics and Gynecology in July of this year. The couple has two dogs who are boxers.

To make an obstetrics or gynecologic appointment with Dr. Megan Carlson, call 417.347.7009.