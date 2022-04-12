JOPLIN, Mo. — Time is running out to take advantage of a medication assistance program.

It’s through the Economic Security Corporation. Qualified residents can get up to $100 towards their prescription medications. The program was made possible with funds through the American Recovery Reinvestment Act.

“This program just helps people stretch their budget. It’s for low income families and individuals and sometimes paying for medication is the difference between eating and buying their medicine sometimes so this helps stretch things,” said Tammy Walker, Director of Community Development at Economic Security Corporation.

To qualify for the program, residents need to meet income guidelines and live in Jasper, Barton, Newton or McDonald Counties.