Medical marijuana license applications to be accepted in Missouri starting today

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Starting Saturday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services will begin accepting medical marijuana license applications for a number of facilities.

Those include prospective operators of retail dispensaries, manufacturing labs, cultivation sites and transportation services.

The state will accept applications until August 17.

All applications must be filled out on their online registry.

The state has also provided a call center to answer all application related questions.

Click here for more general information, or here to learn how to apply.



