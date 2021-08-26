Meal prep scam spreads to the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A nationwide scam is beginning to reach parts of the Ozarks.

Stephanie Garland, Regional Director for the Better Business Bureau (BBB), says they are keeping an eye out for scammers who use meal prep services as a means of stealing money from customers.

With more and more people working from home and the convenience of delivered groceries, meal prep services are becoming very popular.

“Unfortunately, when something is popular, that’s where scammers are going to go,” says Garland. Scammers are targeting people from the ages of 18 to 25 years old according to a new study conducted by the BBB.

“There are cases of people who are downloading an app, thinking they have won a prize, and then be prompted to give credit card information to pay for shipping. They would find out they’ve actually been charged for a meal prep service that doesn’t exist,” says Garland.

There are more cases of these scams in the above video.