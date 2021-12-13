MDC updates trail policy to include cyclists

MISSOURI — Missouri cyclists will soon have new options to enjoy the great outdoors.

The Missouri Department of Conservation will start allowing bicycles and electric bikes on many of its service roads and multi-use trails.

Currently, bikes are only allowed on conservation area roads that are open for public use, and some trails.

Some of the areas affected will have access restricted during firearms deer hunting season and the spring turkey hunting seasons.

The change takes effect on February 28th.

“Many of our conservation-area users have expressed interest in allowing bicycles on service roads for greater access to the areas,” said MDC Deputy Director and Chair of the Regulations Committee Mike Hubbard. “Opening service roads to bicycles will provide greater opportunities for cyclists – and also hunters, anglers, and wildlife watchers – wanting to access more of their conservation areas. Adding the allowance of electric bicycles will further expand that access.”