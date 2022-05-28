JOPLIN, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation is helping bring pollinators to southwest Missouri.

This morning MDC held its annual native plant sale at the Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center.

Two vendors sold a variety of native perennial plants that do well in the climate.

“A lot of people love to go to garden centers and love to see those plants, but natives are the most important. Because they were plants that were here long before we ever came around. They are the plants that are going to provide the best for pollinators they’re gonna be the plants that actually have nectar sources. It’s important to have those natives because you want to make sure to increase the wildlife in your yard and be able to have pollinators and other things like have birds and bees,” said Jessie Ballard, Naturalist with Missouri Department of Conservation.

MDC is hosting another plant sale in the fall during the same time as their Monarch Festival on September 17.