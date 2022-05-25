JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Agriculture has lifted the suspension of waterfowl auctions, shows and swap meets in Missouri effective June 1, 2022.

The suspension, which began on March 9th, put a stop to waterfowl activity to help curb the spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). HPAI is deadly for domesticated poultry.

“Lifting the suspension on waterfowl activity does not mean avian influenza is no longer a risk,” Missouri State Veterinarian Steve Strubberg said. “We strongly encourage producers to continue stringent biosecurity protocols, especially preventing their birds from comingling with wild waterfowl.”

In a release from the department, they said nine cases of HPAI have been confirmed in Missouri – six commercial flocks and three backyard flocks. A total of 349 locations in 35 different states across the U.S. HPAI has been detected.

Poultry producers can contact the state veterinarian’s office at (573) 751-3377 if they have reports of sick birds.