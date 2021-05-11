McKinley Elementary to host First Responders Parade

JOPLIN, MO, May 19, 2021 – There will be a first responders parade at McKinley Elementary on Wednesday, May 19, after field day at 1 pm.

There will be fire trucks, ambulances, and police cars. The city is allowing McKinley Elementary to host the event and working diligently with the school getting this set up for the event. Students will have signs and/or banners to show their appreciation for our first responders.

Students and staff will line the sidewalks starting at 12:50 on both sides of the building. The first responders will begin staging at 12:45 on 6th street and Highland, then to 5th street, then to Forest. K-2 will line the sidewalks on Forest street (front) and 3-5 will line the sidewalks on Highland street (busses). The pre-school on the corner will be joining us on 5th street.

For additional information or if you have any questions please contact Jason Riddle, the building principal, at 417-625-5365 or at jasonriddle@joplinschools.org.