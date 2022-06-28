JOPLIN, Mo. — Kids at a Joplin elementary school are benefitting from the generosity of a local dealership.

Officials with Frank Fletcher Toyota presented a check today to McKinley Elementary. $2,500 for the school’s Kid Account Program.

The program uses what are basically credit cards assigned to each child, used by parents during drop-off and pick-up.

“Joplin McKinley Elementary School is the first school in the local area to do this, and now the others schools are following as well now. And it’s about, almost $8,000 for 3 years, so to get this little amount, I say this little amount, this big amount of $2,500 just means the world to our school,” said Dana Newman, McKinley Elementary Teacher Intern.

This is the latest of many donations Fletcher makes to the Joplin Area every year.