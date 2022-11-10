MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Santa’s little helpers kept busy in St. Nick’s McDonald County workshop Thursday. They’re having a little fun of their own to make sure as many people as possible — especially busy families — can keep up their holiday tradition. A room in McDonald County High School has turned into Santa’s workshop.

“This time of year, the North Pole is extremely busy, so our kids are helping Santa with his elves that come and watch the kids,” said Marie Strader, MCHS FCCLA Sponsor.

Students in McDonald County High School’s “Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America” group are creating “Elf on the Shelf” themed kits.

“An Elf on the Shelf is Santa’s helper that parents put in their house to watch over their kids and we’re making kits for each day to just do something fun for the kids,” said Zoey Chilton, MCHS 10th Grader.

“We’ve stayed after school at least three nights a week for the last three weeks, and we have a lot of fun. We’ve been playing Christmas music to get into the Christmas spirit. I played a few Thanksgiving songs too, because we didn’t want to leave Thanksgiving out, but we’ve had a lot of fun doing it,” said Strader.

It’s a fundraiser for the FCCLA organization and provides what kind of mischief the elf might get into each day, from the week after Thanksgiving all the way up to Christmas.

“We feel like this really fits into our core values of keeping the family the most important part,” added Strader.

“You know, it’s just really fun for the kids to see different things that the elf does. So, it’s really cool to see their joy,” said Chilton.

The packs are $35 for a 30-day kit, and a 15-day kit is $25.

“It’s easier to do a fundraiser when you have a passion for something, so I knew that this would be fun to do,” said Strader.

“My favorite is the bubble gum one, because it’s pieces of bubblegum and then you tape a balloon to his butt, and it says, ‘Don’t eat the bubblegum.’ To show that he, you know, it came out his butt,” said Chilton.

Fun for all with even a little twist.

“Twister? I don’t know, I think it’d be fun to see an elf do Twister,” Chilton added.

One more pick-up is scheduled for next Wednesday, so get your orders in by following this link here.