McDonald House Charities of the Four States hold annual Big Red Shoe race

JOPLIN, Mo. — Locals hit the pavements to raise money for the McDonald House Charities of the Four States.

Residents came out to walk and run in the 7th annual Big Red Shoe 15k, 5k and 1 mile walk held Saturday.

All funds raised helps support the charitiy’s goal to provide a home to families in need with sick children, as well as a home for mothers who are ill and are getting care at Freeman Health System and Mercy Hospital.

This year’s theme is based on Saved by the Bell and participants came out in their 90’s attire with vibrant colors.

About 400 runners and walkers participated in the Ronald McDonald’s House fundraiser.

Annette Thurston, Executive Director of the McDonald House Charities of the Four States says, “Our community continues to support us. Our community continues to reach out to help us be better at what we do.”

Thurston adds the event would not have been possible without the more than 350 volunteers who contributed.

This includes many local colleges and businesses.