MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — A new alert system in McDonald County has already been productive.

The Sheriff’s Office captured a suspect on Tuesday.

Thanks to that new system — along with feedback from the community — he was caught within 24 hours.

“On Sunday he ran from the Pineville Marshall’s Office and deputies, when they located him and figured out the vehicle he was driving was stolen out of Arkansas. And he fled into the woods,” said Lieutenant Michael Hall, McDonald County Sherriff’s Office.

The McDonald County Sheriff’s Office arrested Michael Williams Tuesday after sending out targeted phone, email, and text alerts on Monday.

“We consider anybody that’s in a stolen vehicle dangerous. Because he ran from the deputies and the officers. We don’t know what he’s capable of. We didn’t know him personally, he wasn’t from here. We knew he had a criminal history.”

A Pineville resident spotted Williams on their porch after receiving the alerts.

“Trying to get everybody notified in the area would be having law enforcement going to each and every house. Sometimes that’s not available. Sometimes people aren’t at home at the time. If they have their addresses in, they will still get the tip if they’re home or not,” added Hall.

The new system went into effect January 1st and this was the first time it was used to capture a suspect.

“We just want to provide the most accurate timely information that we can. We don’t want the addresses, we don’t want their information for any other purposes other than to provide safety information for them,” said Gregg Sweeten, McDonald County Emergency Management Director.

The alerts can also be used to track severe weather and warn residents about hazardous materials.

“Say there was a tanker truck turned over in the middle of Pineville. I can circle the City of Pineville and put a targeted message out to them to take shelter, stay away from the area. Whatever they need to do,” added Sweeten.

Right now, only a third of McDonald County is registered to receive the new alerts.

To sign up for emergency notifications you can follow this link.