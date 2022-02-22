McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — As mental health continues to be an issue for teens across the nation, a group of local high school students is joining the podcast wave to help fellow students.

A few weeks ago, the Students Wellness Advocacy Team, or SWAT, at McDonald County High School began launching a series of video podcasts aimed at helping kids with mental health.

The podcasters talk about issues dealing with depression, anxiety disorders, eating disorders, addictive behaviors, and other mental health conditions. The goal is to help teens suffering with these issues to be able to reach out for help.

“We talked about relationships last week on one of our podcasts and I think that was a pretty successful one. We talked about stress and vaping. We’ve talked about a lot. We actually have vape boxes up now, which I think are a big success, too, at the moment,” said Ayla Benedict, McDonald Co. SWAT.

The videos are recorded every two weeks and posted on the High School’s Facebook page. You can go to their Facebook page by following this link here.