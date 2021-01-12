McDonald County Sheriff’s office gets vaccinated

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — A handful of staff at the McDonald County Sheirff’s Office got vaccinated Tuesday. The state of Missouri is still in category one-a for vaccinating only health care workers at this time. But, McDonald County had some leftover vaccines they didn’t want to expire, so they were able to give a few extra to the sheriff’s office.

7 personnel from the McDonald County Sheriffs Office opted into getting the vaccine. That includes some jail staff, field deputies, office workers, correction officers, and lieutenants.

Robert Evenson Sheriff, said, “It gives me a little bit of comfort to know that there’s just one more layer of protection for the people that work here and serve this community.”

There is no plan at this time to vaccinate the inmates in the county — that will be up to the health department.