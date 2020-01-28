McDonald County Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help in sheep killing

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — The McDonald County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public’s assistance in an investigation concerning the killing of two sheep in the area.

On Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at an address on Route E North of Powell, unknown suspect(s) shot, killed, and beheaded a young pregnant sheep. The suspect(s) took the sheep’s head with them and left the body

On Monday, January 27, 2020, at the same location, a second sheep was discovered shot in the head at close range. Suspect(s) left the animal in the owners field fully intact on this occasion.

The sheriff’s office asks that anyone with any information regarding these incidents to please contact the the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch 417-223-4318.