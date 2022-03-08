PINEVILLE, Mo. — Some area school districts already have storm safe rooms in each school building.

Another one will be asking district patrons to do the same thing.

Students inside Pineville Elementary School started filing into their gymnasium/storm safe room just after 10 A.M. as part of Missouri’s Annual Statewide Tornado Drill.

“There are 11 buildings in the McDonald County School System and Pineville Elementary is one of just four that has a storm safe room,” said Stuart Price, reporting.

But the district has put a measure on the spring ballot that would change that to include one at each school. It’s called “Proposition K.I.D.S.” which stands for “Keep Improving District Safety.”

But Ken Schutten says it will also benefit residents living around the buildings because they’ll also be able to seek shelter during a tornado warning.

“Number one, our students have a safe place to go in case of emergency as well as adding some additional learning space for them, um, it also provides a safe space for the staff working in these schools to go in case of an emergency and it provides a safe place for the community members,” said Schutten, School District Community Media Coordinator.

Adam Lett is the principal at Pineville Elementary and says he never takes having a storm safe room for granted.

“I have worked in a school without a storm shelter, I was the principal at White Rock Elementary for nine years and we had several tornadoes that came within a mile of the school and that was scary, well having a place that you can take all your kids, your staff members and community members too and know they’re going to be safe instead of maybe safe,” said Lett.

In addition to the construction of seven new storm safe rooms, “Proposition K.I.D.S.” won’t require a tax increase because it would extend a previous measure, which was passed in 2013 and was due to sunset this year, that was the funding mechanism for the existing school district shelters. But Schutten says there will be school building benefits, too.

“Paved parking lots in some areas that don’t have the parking lots paved right now, it’s also going to help remodel the lobby entrances of schools that need to be updated, hadn’t been updated in a long time,” added Schutten.

The measure will be on the April 5th ballot.