McDonald County resource fair provides medical and legal services to residents

ANDERSON, Mo. — Several non-profit organizations give back to area families in need in McDonald County.

Residents came out for a community resource fair at Anderson Elementary School.

It’s an opportunity for local non-profit organizations to offer their services at one central location in the community.

People in attendance could get free flu shots and mammograms.

They also were given access to DHS services, legal aide, and housing and utility programs.

Jen Black, Executive Director for the Alliance of Southwest Missouri, says, “They’re so resource poor, so in Joplin, in Neosho, Carthage, and so forth people had easy access to all of these organizations and the services they provide. So in McDonald County they don’t so we all wanted to come together and come and offer services to them.”

Black adds about a hundred people came out to benefit from the resource fair.

The next one will be held in March 2020 in Noel.