McDonald county officials partner with Joplin tech company to improve cybersecurity

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — McDonald county officials are being proactive when it comes to cyber security.

The need for an upgrade was brought to light during the pandemic — when more residents began working from home.

To better ensure their information is safe, the county recently entered a partnership with the Joplin technologies company, Stronghold Data.

“With all the security breaches going on in todays society, we felt like it would be good that we implement this to allow us to know we have more secured data,” said Jamey Cope, McDonald county eastern commissioner.

Officials say the upgrade will also improve wi-fi speed in the county.