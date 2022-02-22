McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. – The absence of a digital footprint is prompting investigators to revert to old-school ways to solve a decades-old cold case.

On December 2, 1990, female skeletal remains were found on Oscar Talley Road near an abandoned house in rural McDonald County. The victim had been tied up and restrained with several types of ropes and cables.

Investigators were able to identify the remains on March 29, 2021, as Shawna Beth Garber – born March 1, 1968.

“We know around the time she went missing, she lived between Joplin and Coffeyville, Kan.,” said Lt. Michael S. Hall, with the McDonald County Sheriff’s Department.

One of the keys to a digital footprint is following a person’s activities on social networking sites. Those sites were nonexistent in 1990.

Now 30 years Hall hopes to use social media to solicit information about Garber’s life.

“We want to talk to someone who knew her,” Hall said. “We have no photo of her. We cannot find a drivers’ license or anything.”

Hall said Garber’s missing person case file with the Joplin Police Department cannot be located.

“We can’t find the report on microfilm,” Hall said.

Garber was in the Kansas foster care system due to abuse she suffered at the hands of her mother, he said. One of her last placements was in Garnett, Kansas.

“As a child, her mother threw some type of flammable liquid on her – burning her,” Hall said.

Garber’s biological parents are both deceased, he said.

“At the time of her disappearance Garber had aged out of the foster care system,” Hall said.

Investigators believe Garber was wearing a denim jacket with a white t-shirt, “Lee” brand blue jeans, and white high-top tennis shoes.

If you knew Shawna Beth Garber or have any information, please contact Hall at 417.223.4318.