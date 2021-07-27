McDonald County inmates in custody after 4-day manhunt

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. – Three escaped inmates are back in custody following a four-day manhunt, according to the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office says, David Molina, 49, Carmelo Miguel Burgos, 27, and Shun’tavion Ladarrias Thomas, 23, were captured in Noel, Missouri. No one was injured during the arrests.

Authorities had been searching for the inmates since July 24, 2021. That night the inmates attacked and overtook a McDonald County Detention officer and escaped from the facility.