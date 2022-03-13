PINEVILLE, Mo. — The McDonald County Historical Society is raising money for restoration projects.

The historical society is selling a book they helped create called “Images of America: McDonald County.”

The money raised will go towards preserving and restoring the “old McDonald County Courthouse” that is on the Pineville Square.

It is home to the historical society’s three floor museum.

“The book is divided similarly to the museum. Each room here in the museum has a unique theme. The chapters in the book gave a great deal of thought of what is unique what is rich, what is truly wonderful about the Ozark culture here. We have an opening chapter about bygone days the original pioneers that came here. We have a chapter about frontier justice because the early history of McDonald County reads like the wild wild west.” said Lynn Tatum, Board Chair of the McDonald County Historical Society.

The picture book costs $25.

