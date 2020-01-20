McDonald County Historical Society hosts event for residents to gain knowledge about the Civil War

PINEVILLE, Mo. — McDonald County residents recall their family history to learn more about the Civil War.

The McDonald County Historical Society held a family history talk on Sunday at the community center.

Members and residents had the chance to share stories of soldiers who fought or lived during the Civil War era.

The historical society hopes events like these will help share the appreciation for the history of McDonald County to the younger generations.

Karen Dobbs, McDonald County Historical Society President, says, “We have an extensive library of oral history because we do record these things for posterity and our ambition is to get them online so that people from anywhere can learn something about their ancestors from this area too.”

The McDonald County Historical Society will be holding a grand opening of their museum featuring new exhibits on May 16.