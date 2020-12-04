McDonald County High School staff member brings holiday spirit to students

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — A special staff member from McDonald County High School brought in the holiday spirit for the seniors.

Since the pandemic, seniors haven’t been able to do much this semester. So, staff member Buck Owen wanted to dress up as the Grinch and Santa for holiday pictures with the seniors.

Owen is well-known to students as the school resource officer. Two months ago he had a liver transplant surgery, making him miss the class of 2020’s graduation and this year’s first day of school. Now that he’s back, he’s showing students how much he cares for them.

Buck Owen, Resource Officer, said, “There’s nothing that can ever get me out of this school. Other than you know. I love it here. And I’ll be here until they carry me out.”

Students held a parade in his honor when he returned back to school, so he says giving them something to smile about was the least he could do.