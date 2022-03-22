ANDERSON, Mo. — McDonald County residents are learning more about a bond issue involving storm shelters at schools.

Tonight, District officials hosted an informational meeting on the bond they’re calling, “Proposition Kids” — with kids standing for “Keep Improving District Safety”. If passed, storm shelters would be added to every school in the disrict.

“If you look just a couple of days ago there was a tornado in texas that hit a high school. And those kids were safe becasue they were able to get into a storm shelter,” said Ken Schutten, Media Communications Coordinator for McDonald Co. School District “If there was to be a weather emergency in those areas those kids would be in grave danger because of that.”

The bond must must have a 4/7 majority to pass. It wouldn’t raise current property taxes.

Voters will decide on April 5th.