McDonald County counselor hopes to prepare high school students for their future

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — A new career counselor is helping McDonald County students prepare for their future.

Joseph Beachner is in his second week as Mcdonald County High School’s College and Career Advisor. The position is funded through a grant from the state of Missouri to assist students in rural areas.

Beachner says he’s looking forward to reaching out to area businesses to connect them with students.

“I want to work with each student to really create a plan so that they can see it on paper, break that plan down into kinda smaller chunks, small goals. And once you start hitting those goals, you’re like, ‘I can do this. I can do this.’ So my goal is just when I meet with each student, that they walk away not concerned anymore and they’re like, ‘We got a plan together. We can do this,'” said Beachner.

Beachner says he wants to use his experience as an HR recruiter to help students prepare for job interviews and work on their resumes.