McDonald County celebrates veterans, one local’s induction into Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame

PINEVILLE, Mo. – On November 11, Veterans Day, McDonald County held an event to honor veterans, bring the community together and show pride for the United States. The event also served as a celebration of the induction of one local veteran into the Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame – James B. Tatum, who passed away on December 8, 2020.

The event featured guest speakers, including Dirk Deaton and Jay Ashcroft, free chili and spaghetti, prizes and a massive firework display to close the night.

The event was organized by local veterans Kim Bell and Luap McKeever.

Kim Bell says that the night was about “bringing everyone together and celebrating veterans” and “the secret that we’ve been keeping for months and months about Mr. Tatum.”

“I can’t think of anyone more deserving than Jim Tatum,” said Luap McKeever, who applied for Tatum to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. “Jim was just a great guy… He was modest, he would not have wanted this at all… He deserved it.”

During the event, James Tatum’s wife, Lynn, accepted an award on James’ behalf.

“I think the people needed this. I never envisioned this many people would show up. It’s great. It just shows me how patriotic folks are in this county,” said McKeever.