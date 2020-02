NEOSHO, Mo. -- Beginning February 8th, 2020 Neosho Farmers Market has officially opened up applications for the 2020 summer market season and is inviting all area growers of garden produce and other farm-fresh goodness to apply. Previous market experience is a plus, but not necessary.

Following a breakout season in 2019, Neosho Farmers Market is laying out plans for a bigger, more produce-packed season than ever before in 2020.