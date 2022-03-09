MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — McDonald County Schools are seeing a jump in students signing up for their alternative school.

Officials say they’ve got about twice as many teens in their program, an increase they connect to the COIVD-19 pandemic. They say the learning loss is making it tougher for students to succeed in the traditional setting.

This week they’ve brought in commmunity members to help show students potential careers and how their education will help.

“When I came in, one young girl I was talking to there wants to be a defense attorney. She made straight Fs her freshman year. And she said ‘I’ve turned it around and not satisfied with that and now I’ve got As and Bs,'” said Gary Wasson, Mustang Academy Speaker.

The alternative school generally focuses on helping high school seniors catch up with the credits needed to graduate. But this year, they say they’re seeing even more juniors and sophomores struggling.