McDonald Co woman arrested in homicide investigation

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — A McDonald County woman was taken into police custody Friday following a homicide investigation.

Deputies with the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office were alerted to a shooting call west of Anderson on Pleasant Grove Road where they found Harold Lee Wynn dead from a gunshot to the head.

Dawn Renee Wynn

After securing the scene and preliminary investigation, Wynn’s wife, Dawn Renee Wynn, was taken to McDonald County Jail. Warrants for the crimes of Murder, 2nd Degree Armed Criminal Action, with no bond were issued for Dawn Wynn by the McDonald County Prosecuting Attorney.

A .40 caliber pistol was seized at the scene. An autopsy of Harold Lee Wynn was conducted in Ozark, Missouri.

We will update this story as more developments emerge.