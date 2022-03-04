PINEVILLE, Mo. — The McDonald County School District is now home to an Educator of the Year.

Keith Jones is a science teacher at White Rock Elementary in Pineville. He and some of his students were at the district’s “Sope” outdoor classroom Friday in Anderson.

It’s a combination of the words, success and hope. Jones helped created the program for the district. It gets students outdoors to learn about science, math, engineering – as well as research and writing skills.

The award is the 2021 Missouri Conservation Educator of the Year, which is handed out by the Conservation Federation of Missouri.

“I enjoy this job. I enjoy being able to be outside all the time, and, you know, I was actually thinking about that just a couple of days ago that it feels a bit like cheating that I’m actually getting paid to do some of the things I’m doing. I feel like we’ve had a lot of positive effect on the kids that have been in this program,” said Jones.

Jones will receive the award at the federation’s annual awards ceremony later this month.