ANDERSON, Mo. — Local high school students handed over a generous donation Thursday.

The McDonald County High School National Honor Society raised $11,00 for the Children’s Miracle Network hospitals. Students organized a color run called “Nora’s Run” a couple weeks ago in honor of the school counselor’s 5-year-old daughter, Nora. She has a rare disease and CMN has helped with her medical treatment.

The donation will continue to help children receiving medical care at our local CMN hospital, Freeman Health System.

“The beautiful thing about Children’s Miracle Network is that money, essentially, stays local and is going to benefit families in southwest Missouri and southeast Kansas,” said Joseph Beachner, Nora’s Father.

“Our work is so meaningful in many different ways. But it’s relationships like this that keep us motivated everyday to do everything we can to help our families,” said Ryan Melton, Executive Director of Development, Freeman Health System.

The Children’s Miracle Network hospital serves 14 counties in Missouri, Oklahoma, and Kansas.