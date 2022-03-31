ANDERSON, Mo. — Anderson Elementary 4th graders celebrated their scholastic fame today.

We told you the story of Esteban Perez in September. He successfully campaigned to bring strawberry milk back to the school lunch menu.

In January, his story was featured in the national publication Scholastic News.

Today — he and his classmates received copies — and also enjoyed strawberry milk and brownies.

Perez inspired a student in California who was recently featured in The Washington Post which also made mention of Perez.

“If you put your mind to it, it can happen, like I put my mind to the strawberry milk and it’s happening right now,” said Esteban.

“I didn’t ever expect it to go from just our district to national to making a difference to a kid in California. I’m extremely proud of Esteban,” said Johnni Ernst, 4th Grade Teacher.

Perez says he more ideas on some changes he’d like to see.

No petitions have been started just yet.