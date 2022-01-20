MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Deputies with the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office have arrested two and are seeking a third in connection to a burglary at the Tiff City Store.
The burglary occurred on January 10th when three people entered the store, causing property damage and stole a bank bag of cash.
As of January 20th, only 37-year-old Samantha Jo Youngblood, of Noel, and 36-year-old Terry Robert May, of Anderson have been arrested. They are incarcerated in the McDonald County Jail on Burglary charges.
The remaining suspect, 30-year-old Michael Wayne Krier, of Noel is being sought on the same charges.
- McDonald CO LE arrest two in burglary investigation; searching for third
- Stolen safe behind Cracker Barrel leads to arrest of alleged serial Joplin burglar
- Pittsburg Police searching for men responsible for Aggravated Burglary
- Nevada business owner pleads guilty to False Tax Return; Failed to report $1.5 million
Anyone with information is being asked to contact the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office.