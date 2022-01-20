McDonald CO LE arrest two in burglary investigation; searching for third

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Deputies with the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office have arrested two and are seeking a third in connection to a burglary at the Tiff City Store.

The burglary occurred on January 10th when three people entered the store, causing property damage and stole a bank bag of cash.

As of January 20th, only 37-year-old Samantha Jo Youngblood, of Noel, and 36-year-old Terry Robert May, of Anderson have been arrested. They are incarcerated in the McDonald County Jail on Burglary charges.

Samantha Jo Youngblood

Terry Robert May

The remaining suspect, 30-year-old Michael Wayne Krier, of Noel is being sought on the same charges.

2017 booking photo of Michael Wayne Krier

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office.