McDonald CO authorities give update on shooting

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

POWELL, Mo. — The McDonald County Sheriff’s Office has released new information on the domestic shooting from Monday.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to 38 Woodpecker Ln in Powell in reference to a disturbance with shots fired.

During the investigation, law enforcement learned that one individual – now identified as Rick Thurston – displayed a pistol during a verbal altercation, and started firing.

Several people tried to grab hold of Thurston causing the gun to fire and strike Thurston.

Thurston left the scene and went to a friend’s house where he called 911. Thursdton was transported to a Joplin hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing and will be presented to the McDonald County Prosecuting Attorney.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Weather Drawing Submission