McDonald CO authorities give update on shooting

POWELL, Mo. — The McDonald County Sheriff’s Office has released new information on the domestic shooting from Monday.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to 38 Woodpecker Ln in Powell in reference to a disturbance with shots fired.

During the investigation, law enforcement learned that one individual – now identified as Rick Thurston – displayed a pistol during a verbal altercation, and started firing.

Several people tried to grab hold of Thurston causing the gun to fire and strike Thurston.

Thurston left the scene and went to a friend’s house where he called 911. Thursdton was transported to a Joplin hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing and will be presented to the McDonald County Prosecuting Attorney.