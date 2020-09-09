McDonald/Benton CO Fugitive Located

PINEVILLE, Mo. — A wanted man out of McDonald and Benton Counties was located and arrested, Tuesday, September 8th.

Cecil Smith was found within a Pineville home following a search by the Sheriff’s Office deputies, and an SRT team.

Cecil Smith

Smith was wanted on felony warrants and has been linked to several stolen vehicles including a stolen Ford F550 from Liberty Utilities in Benton County, Arkansas.

Detectives involved were also able to located a stolen Cowskin Fire Department brush truck that had been stolen from Delaware County.