McDonald/Benton CO Fugitive Located

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

PINEVILLE, Mo. — A wanted man out of McDonald and Benton Counties was located and arrested, Tuesday, September 8th.

Cecil Smith was found within a Pineville home following a search by the Sheriff’s Office deputies, and an SRT team.

Cecil Smith

Smith was wanted on felony warrants and has been linked to several stolen vehicles including a stolen Ford F550 from Liberty Utilities in Benton County, Arkansas.

Detectives involved were also able to located a stolen Cowskin Fire Department brush truck that had been stolen from Delaware County.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories