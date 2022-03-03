CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kans. — It’s all about the competitive spirit in southeast Kansas.

Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters in Pittsburg has officially kicked off its “Match Madness” campaign.

Every year, through the month of March, it raises funds to help match kids in the program with mentors in the community. This year, the goal is to match six kids on the waiting list.

It used to be called, “Bowl For Kids Sake” but, thanks to a partnership with Pitt State athletics, has taken a “March Madness” approach.

“We’re taking a little bit of a competitive approach. We’ve split our local into two teams and they’re each trying to raise to match three kids. If you go to the links you’ll see the two different teams, one of them is called ‘The Gamechangers,” one of them is “The Matchmakers,”” said Monica Holmes, Kansas BBBS Serving Crawford County.

“Match Madness” will also feature a hot-shot free throw contest for 3rd through 8th grade students.

To find more information about “Match Madness” free throw contest follow this link here.

For more information about becoming a mentor you can follow this link here.