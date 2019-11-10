Mat Club Jiu Jitsu hosts seminar to support veterans

JOPLIN, Mo. — Four state martial artists spend their Saturday learning techniques to benefit veterans.

Mat Club Jiu Jitsu in Joplin held a seminar to raise funds for the We Defy Foundation.

Members learned grappling, take down, and submission techniques, with 100% percent of Saturday’s admission going toward the foundation.

We Defy helps combat veterans with disabilities overcome PTSD or other challenges with Jiu Jitsu.

Mat Club is a We Defy ambassador.

David Lopez, Mat Club Jiu Jitsu instructor, says, “It feels like my Jiu Jitsu is coming full circle. I have gained so much from what Jiu Jitsu is and what it has given me. I’m at a point in my life where I feel like I have to give back, and so this is one of the ways I’m going to be able to do that.”

Mat Club Jiu Jitsu is currently offering discounted rates for military and first responders.

Through this week, three disabled veterans can apply for a free one year membership.