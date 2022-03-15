CARTHAGE, Mo. — It’s hard to find someone who doesn’t like mac and cheese, especially when it comes to kids.

Food insecure families in Carthage will be enjoying plenty of it, thanks to a three ton donation from Banquet Foods.

Jim Benton, of the Carthage Crisis Center, went to Americold in Carthage, an underground food storage facility, to pick up the donation. What he couldn’t store in his refrigerators, ended up being shared with Feeding, Inc., Crosslines of Carthage, and other area food banks.

Amber Chumbley of Crosslines says they’re already putting it to good use

“We will be able to take care of 100, 150 to 200 families uh this month and uh may even provide two supplemental meals um for each family,” said Chumbley.

Chumbley says it’s great when local nonprofits work closely together during times of excess, in order to benefit the most number of those in need.