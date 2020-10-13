Mass gathering restrictions lifted for two events

The Joplin City Council met for a work session and decided to remove the 250 mass gathering restriction for the upcoming Christmas Parade and Memorial Run. This passed with seven in favor and two opposed.

After Ryan Talken, Joplin Health Department director, presented the current COVID-19 numbers in Joplin, the council debated amending the current mass gathering restrictions, ending in their decision to amend restrictions solely for two events. COVID-19 numbers in Joplin as of Monday, October 13 included 170 active cases, 24 Joplin residents hospitalized, and one death that day.

“I think those two events will be good test cases to do bigger events outside,” said Ryan Stanley, mayor of Joplin. “It’s kind of interesting to call the parade a mass gathering because it’s spread out over many, many blocks. So, when you have 250 capped, I don’t know we’ll have 250 on any one block. And then when you look at the Memorial Run, number one you’ve got people who are relatively fit, relatively healthy, but those space out very quickly. And so, I think those are great two test cases that we can do before Christmas to see how well we can put on bigger events.”

The Christmas Parade and the Memorial Run are both set to take place in December. Individuals who attend either of these events will still have to maintain social distancing and mask usage requirements.

Joplin is currently in phase two, step four of the reopening plan will continue to stay in such even with this amendment for these two events.

Talken reported that the city has a 15.6 percent positivity rate, which is higher than the rest of the state or “our neighbors to the east.” He said he would call Joplin’s numbers as “high” but also “steady,” as they have been staying high since the beginning of October. He also stated that the staffing at the COVID-19 center is at capacity and that hospitals are reporting that they have “manageable.”

The council also listened to presentations about Joplin’s sanitary sewer systems and a project to eliminate inflow and infiltration (I & I). The presentations discussed smoke testing in different basins within Joplin. The council was asked to “decide to proceed with a private side I & I reduction program.” They then motioned to move forward with a pilot project with two basins with 100 percent city funding. This passed with nine in favor. The two basins that will be prioritized first are Cleveland Basin and Bakers Basin.