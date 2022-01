KANSAS — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment will soon expand access to COVID-19 tests across the state.

Today, Thursday, the department outlined its plan.

It will increase staffing at existing mass testing sites, find new partner labs to increase testing capacity, reduce result wait times, add more indoor mass testing sites, and add 13 new testing sites.

One of the first sites will be Countryside Christian Church in Pittsburg.

It will begin work on Monday.