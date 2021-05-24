Mask policy relaxes on the Crowder College campus

NEOSHO, Mo. (KODE) – Wearing masks at Crowder College is no longer mandatory.

Although masks are now optional for Summer 2021, the college encourages both students and staff to use precautions.

That includes monitoring symptoms if you have any, staying home if you feel sick, social distancing, and washing your hands.

It’s not required on campus, but you can still wear a mask if it makes you more comfortable.

Once Summer Session nears an end, the school will announce its plans for masks for the Fall 2021 semester.