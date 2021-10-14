Marionville man sentenced to 25 years for fatally stabbing woman

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — A Lawrence County man will spend more than two decades behind bars in connection to a 2020 murder case.

Wednesday, a judge sentenced 41-year-old James Pride to 25 years in prison after he plead guilty to second degree murder charges. Pride was originally charged with first degree murder, armed criminal action and tampering with evidence.

Those charges stem from the may 2020 death of Patricia Urange, who was found dead in a car on Lawrence County road 2145, just north of Marionville.

His mother told sheriff’s deputies, Pride said he killed the victim because “she was evil.”

Urange suffered multiple stab wounds, including defensive wounds on her hands.