Admitted to using hidden cameras to film children in bathrooms

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Marionville man was sentenced in federal court for producing, receiving, and distributing child pornography

James Crowder, 78, was sentenced Thursday to 18 years and four months in federal prison without parole in addition to supervised release for the rest of his life following incarceration.

Last year on March 29th, Crowder pleaded guilty to one count of Using a Minor to Producer Child Pornography and one count of Receiving and Distributing Child Pornography.

Crowder was caught uploading illegal images after a CyberTipline from the Nation Center for Missing and Exploited Children indicated that Google discovered child porn on Crowder’s account in June of 2020. On Twitter, Crowder’s account was also found to have tweeted a message containing a file with child porn.

A search warrant was obtained after authorities were made aware and executed it at Crowder’s residence that following August on the 6th. Multiple storage devices with child porn would be seized.

During questioning, Crowder admitted to exchanging photos of child porn for years with children as young as five. By use of a hidden camera, he would record children inside of bathrooms and then distribute these recordings online.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney James J. Kelleher. It was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and the Southwest Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force.