Snowfall and freeze warnings causes March to go "out like a lion"

Large snowflakes fall to the ground in Joplin, Missouri, following a night of severe weather and heavy rainfall.

JOPLIN, Mo. — Area residents got a surprise from Mother Nature today, as periods of heavy, wet snow fell to the ground.

A few hours west of here – Wichita, Kansas received snow as well, with temperatures cold enough for it to stick and accumulate to about an inch.

“It’s not the most common thing in the world, but about once a year we’ll have this situation. Classic severe weather setup has cold air behind it, but what’s interesting about days like today is we were at 37°F at the surface and snow coming down. It doesn’t exactly compute for most people, but if it’s cold enough, even just a few hundred feet up, it will keep snowflakes all the way down to the surface,” said KSNF-TV Meteorologist, Chase Bullman.

Because Spring officially arrived on the 20th, snowy weather is not what you would expect for the end of March; but it’s also the Midwest, and local meteorologists say anything is possible when you live here.

“It’s just not always that we have severe weather right before, and then truly less than 24 hours we have snow coming down, but that’s the beautiful thing about the Midwest, those are the situations that we are constantly put in,” said Bullman.

A graphic explaining “Lion” and “Lamb” weather.

The old saying, “March comes in like a lion and out like a lamb,” isn’t how the month played out for those in the Midwest.

For areas like Joplin, March came “in like a lamb” (with early month temperatures in the 60’s and 70’s) and “out like a lion” (with a night of severe weather and then snowfall to follow on the last day of the month).

In the video below, KSNF-TV Chief Meteorologist, Chase Bullman breaks down the extended forecast as we head into April.