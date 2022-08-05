2022 Maple Leaf Parade will go back to its traditional route

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Planning is well underway for the areas biggest party on the square: The 56th Annual Maple Leaf Festival in Carthage, Missouri.

“The Carthage Chamber of Commerce along with the Maple Leaf Planning Committee has been hard at work to make this year’s festival the best yet,” said Julie Reams, Carthage Chamber of Commerce President.

A couple of major announcements that have been decided on is the parade route and the car show.

“We are very excited to announce that our parade route will go back to its traditional route of going back around the square,” added Reams.

Last year’s broke annual tradition by utilizing only one side of the square making the parade a little shorter.

“It was very important to the committee and to the Chamber to resume the annual tradition that it had been in 2019,” said Reams.

Another tradition that will be back around the square is the Friday Night “Cruise-In” from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The Maple Leaf Car Show Committee is excited to showcase all the cars around the square, which allows not only the participants but spectators to enjoy the beauty of what the historic Carthage square offers.

The traditional Car Show will take place on Saturday, October 15th, 2022.

Applications are now open for the 2022 Grand Marshal, Parade, all of the Maple Leaf Pageants, Chili Cook-Off, Dog Show and many more.

All applications including information on how to become a sponsor can be found on the Carthage Chamber of Commerce website, which you can find HERE.

Volunteers are also being sought out during the event.

“Volunteers play a big role in our organization for not only our Chamber but to putting this festival on and we need all the help we can get, before, during and after the event. Anyone wishing to volunteer just needs to call us and let us know their availability so we can assign tasks and duties that will fit their schedule,” said Reams.

Anyone wishing to volunteer may call the Carthage Chamber at (417) 358-2373.