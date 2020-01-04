MAP: Plans for Veteran Tiny Homes in Works



Plans for Tiny Homes Project Located near Euclid and St. Louis

For many veterans, years are spent overseas fighting for our country, but often when they return, they are faced with another battle: life after war. These men and women are hit with challenge after challenge–like the post-traumatic stress that many experience after serving.

Living with PTSD can make any simple task seem like a mountain to climb, which is why many veterans have trouble holding a job — leaving more than 500 homeless in Missouri alone.

Property located south of Royal Heights United Methodist Church

But, the wheels are slowly turning on plans to house homeless veterans in the Joplin area. At a meeting on Thursday night, the organization, Our Veterans First, discussed early details of a program that would build a housing complex on property just south of the Royal Heights United Methodist Church.

The church, which hosted Thursday’s meeting, gave the roughly 50 in attendance a glimpse at how the program would help serve those who served our country.

According to Our Veterans First president Michelle Lee, the idea stemmed from a similar program in Kansas City, the Veterans Community Project. The project, which is starting to expand nationally, provides homeless veterans with free housing along with the tools to get them back on their feet.

With the empty property, the church plans to build 16 housing units complete with yards and fencing — a place for veterans to call home but only half the size.

The program will ideally house and feed these men and women free of charge, while providing them emotional counseling and financial training to get back on their feet.

According to program leaders the program is in its early stages, but they are already planning collaboration with One Joplin to bring more community support for our vets and get more people involved.

Organizers are still laying the foundation, so no decisions are concrete yet. But, a map of the projected housing project provides a glimpse into what could help reverse the number of homeless veterans in the Joplin area.