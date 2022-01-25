Man with 11 outstanding warrants found hiding in Lamar

LAMAR, Mo. — A man with 11 outstanding warrants was arrested Monday while after attempting to hide from police in a Lamar home.

Garrett Jones, wanted on 11 warrants for his arrest, was known to be hiding from authorities. During an attempt to locate Jones, a Deputy with the Barton County Sheriff’s Office was visiting the address of Jones’ last known address.

Though unsuccessful in his first location, the deputy tried another house at 1006 Grand St. in Lamar. It was here that when questioned about Jones whereabouts that the residents turned all the lights off inside, according to a Facebook post by the BCSO.

Deputies along with officers with the Lamar Police Department secured the area until a search warrant was obtained. After this, authorities entered through the back door and found a female and child inside.

After searching through more of the house, Garrett Jones was eventually found hiding under a bed. He is now in custody at the Barton County Jail and facing charges.

Jones was facing the following warrants: