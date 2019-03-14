Man struck and killed by train, authorities seeking your help in identifying victim Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. KCS track that passes underneath P Hwy in Barton County. This is near where man was struck and killed. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. KCS track that passes underneath P Hwy in Barton County. This is near where man was struck and killed. [ + - ]

(BARTON CO/BURGESS MO) - The Barton County Sheriff’s Office and Barton County Coroner are seeking the public’s help identifying a victim of a train vs pedestrian incident.

According to a media release from Barton Co Sheriff L. Mitchell Shaw, "Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at 5:46 PM the Barton County Dispatch received a call from Kansas City Southern Railroad reporting a subject had been struck by a train. The Barton County Sheriff’s Office, Liberal Fire Department, and the Barton County Coroner’s Office responded to the railroad where it crosses underneath P Highway in Barton County, MO."

Chief Deputy Vernon Ring tells Joplin News First they have not been able to identify the victim. There were no tattoos or discernable scars that made identification easy. Fingerprints did not come up in any database. The deceased male was approximately 1/2 mile south of Burgess near P Highway (see google image picture).

The media release describes the subject as:

· A white male

· Approximately 5’10”-6’

· Approximately 45-55 years old

· Blue eyes

· Pepper gray hair

· Reddish mustache with unshaven face

He was wearing:

· Reebok tennis shoes - gray with neon green

· Blue jeans

· White thermal long sleeve shirt

· Dark colored windbreaker style jacket

If you have any information which may help identify the subject please contact:

Barton County Sheriff’s Office at (417)682-5541 or (417)682-5515.